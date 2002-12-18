'I'd Rather Eat Pants' Part IV

Morning Edition presents its first original radio play, I'd Rather Eat Pants, written by Peter Ackerman and produced by L.A. Theatre Works. The five-act play, starring Edward Asner and Anne Meara, is a comic tale of an elderly couple's cross-country trek on a young slacker's motorcycle. They're in search of fame, fortune and a whole lot more. NPR's Bob Edwards and Susan Stamberg have cameo roles. Part four of Morning Edition's five-part original radio drama I'd Rather Eat Pants.

Copyright 2002 NPR