'Louder than Fear': Boise Pride adapts to loss of corporate sponsors, returns for 37th year

Last year, amid rising economic uncertainty and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, Boise Pride lost funding. For its 37th edition this year, the festival is making some changes to make it work.

In 2025, several corporate sponsors pulled out of Pride, resulting in a 40% decrease in funding compared to 2024. This year’s event also has to make do with fewer big-name donors.

“We're relying a lot more heavily on our small businesses who are incredible and have stepped up this year,” said Marketing director Davis Hilton.

The three-day festival at Ann Morrison Park is mostly free, but will charge for two larger events: a performance by Trixie Mattel on Friday will be ticketed and attendees who arrive after 6pm on Saturday will have to pay a cover charge to see Pattie Gonia.

“Seeing the anti-trans legislation , seeing the legislation about pronouns in schools and banned books in the last couple years, and so many other things ,” Hilton said, “it's just really important for us to all come together as a community.”

The theme this year is “Louder than fear.”

“Money and performances aside, it really is super heartwarming to see the parade and the fireworks and to celebrate.” Hilton said.

“ It’s really magical ,” they added.

Pride starts Friday at 5 pm and runs until Sunday afternoon, followed by an after-party at Bluebird Social. Find the full schedule here.