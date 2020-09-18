Dania Beach Florida Gets New Sign In Wrong Town

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Dania Beach, Fla., just installed a new welcome sign. It's brightly colored, placed in the grassy median of a busy street. It invites visitors to see it, live it, love it - the city's slogan. One problem, though - it is not actually in Dania. It was planted just over the line in neighboring Hollywood, Fla. Perhaps the city needs to change its motto as a reminder for future sign placement - location, location, location. It's MORNING EDITION.