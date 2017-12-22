"Mr. Dickens And His Carol" By Samantha Silva

This is an encore program which originally aired in December of 2017.

Generations have grown up with the tales spun by Charles Dickens, and that’s particularly true around the holidays. Characters like Ebenezer Scrooge and young Tiny Tim have become cultural icons, and a reminder to take stock of our lives, celebrate each day, and care for those around us.

Just in time for this holiday season, Samantha Silva offers up Mr. Dickens and His Carol, her whimsical novel that transports us to Dickens’ time. In the novel, Samantha re-imagines the twists and turns that led Dickens to write what has been described as “the second most famous Christmas story.” Her book is funny, clever, and touching, with a surprise ending that is a perfect Dickensian fit.

Samantha Silva is an author and screenwriter based in Boise. Over her career, she has sold film projects to Paramount, Universal, New Line Cinema and TNT. A film adaptation of her short story, “The Big Burn,” won the One Potato Short Screenplay Competition at the 2017 Sun Valley Film Festival. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. Samantha has lived in London three times and describes herself as “a forever Dickens devotee.”

Mr. Dickens and His Carol is Ms. Silva's debut novel.

