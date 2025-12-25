OK Boise, here’s what to do with that evergreen (when it's time to kick Christmas to the curb)

For many this holiday season, it will be composting scraps from the dinner table.

“We have about a 97% participation rate in Boise’s compositing program,” said Gabe Brenner, Materials Management Program Coordinator for the City of Boise’s Public Works Department. “And the city’s compost is 'STAR' certified. So, that’s Seal of Testing Assurance.”

For others after the holidays, it will be all about properly sorting items like shiny paper (trash) vs. plain paper (recycle). And for those families who like to add twinkle to their living rooms, it will be about knowing specific rules for lights/artificial trees/batteries.

And then there’s the Christmas tree (the live ones).

Brenner visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to share a must-hear list of tips on how to recycle the holidays.

