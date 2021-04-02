© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Man Surprised By Thousands Of Bees In Car After Grocery Trip

Published April 2, 2021 at 5:03 AM MDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Maybe they wanted to help with the groceries, or maybe they just needed a ride. Whatever the case, a man in New Mexico did not expect to find 15,000 bees in his car. He noticed them after he started to leave the supermarket. Confused, he called 911. Luckily, one of the firefighters had the perfect hobby for this situation. He's a beekeeper. The firefighter carefully relocated the bees to his property. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.