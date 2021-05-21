Anti-government Leader Bundy Running For Idaho Governor

Anti-government leader Ammon Bundy has filed paperwork to run for Idaho governor in 2022, one of a flurry of recent political moves by far-right figures in the state.

The Emmett resident has led two armed standoffs with federal agents and heads the anti-government People’s Rights network. He’s also been critical of pandemic measures taken by Idaho’s Republican Governor Brad Little. Little is expected to run for re-election.

Bundy has found himself in legal trouble recently. He was arrested for refusing to wear a mask at a Boise courthouse and then twice in one day for trespassing at the Idaho Capitol.

It’s been a busy week for far-right figures in Idaho politics. Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin announced her own run for governor Wednesday. McGeachin rallied against state pandemic measures and has used militia members as security.

And state representative Priscilla Giddings announced her run for lieutenant governor Friday. Giddings has faced criticism for revealing the name of a 19-year-old intern who accused another far-right legislator of rape.

Ultra-conservative lawmakers like Giddings have been pulling the GOP-dominated legislature even farther right in recent years. And many have painted Little as insufficiently conservative.

