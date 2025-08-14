New phone policies start the year at Boise School District

As students across Boise sit down for classes this week, they may have to pass handwritten notes instead of sending texts. That’s because the Boise School District is enforcing a new zero tolerance mobile phone policy .

Elementary and middle school students must turn off and store their smartphones, tablets and other personal screens throughout the day. High schoolers can take them out during lunches and breaks between classes.

That means many students won’t have immediate access to their devices in emergency situations.

Dan Hollar, the district’s public affairs administrator, said they’ve planned for the change.

“We have a great partnership with law enforcement, our first responders. We have a number of new communication tools in that regard,” said Hollar.

One of those tools is ParentSquare. It’s an app parents and guardians can use to message teachers and receive urgent notifications from schools.

Last year, Gov. Brad Little signed the Phone Free Learning Act , offering a $5,000 reward to school districts that make new phone restriction policies. An Idaho senate bill passed this year mandates the changes.

Hollar said the district believes less device use will help students stay more engaged with both their classes and classmates.

“If they're more focused, they're more focused on creating those one on one relationships, not only with their teachers, but also with their fellow students as well. And that's a positive,” said Hollar.

West Ada School District adopted a similar no-phone rule at the start of last school year. Students put their phones in pockets hanging on the wall at the start of classes.