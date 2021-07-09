© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
How to stay safe during Idaho's heat wave.

Southwest Braces For Water Shortages As Lake Mead Level Continues To Fall

Published July 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM MDT
An aerial view of Lake Mead in Nevada on January 2, 2020. (Daniel Slim/Getty Images)
Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, is facing a dire water shortage. The lake is currently at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with John Fleck, director of the water resources program at the University of New Mexico, about the falling water level in the lake.

