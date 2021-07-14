© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
McCormick & Company Searches For A Director Of Taco Relations

Published July 14, 2021 at 4:04 AM MDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This may be the best job opening since beer tasting. McCormick & Company is looking for a director of taco relations. The spice-maker advertised for a, quote, "resident consulting taco expert." Somebody must bravely navigate the divide between corn and flour tortillas to bring us all together. Yeah, this sounds like a stunt. But the person who submits the best video showing their personality and passion for tacos gets a six-figure income. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.