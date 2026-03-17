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Charlie Hunter Trio Concert

Charlie Hunter's unique hybrid guitar sound comes to Boise

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie
Published March 17, 2026 at 9:16 PM MDT
Charlie Hunter plays his hybrid guitar, with 3 bass strings and 3 guitar strings. The instrument's frets are fanned out on the neck to accommodate the different ranges of the strings.
Charlie Hunter
Hunter plays a custom hybrid guitar, with three bass strings and three guitar strings. The instrument's frets are fanned out on the neck to accommodate the different ranges of the strings.

Celebrated guitarist, composer and bandleader Charlie Hunter brings his trio to Boise March 18 for an evening of genre-blending jazz, funk, blues and rock.

Known for his distinctive approach to the guitar, often using custom instruments that allow him to play bass lines, chords and melody simultaneously, Hunter has built a reputation over a 35-year career as one of contemporary jazz’s most inventive performers. Expect groove-driven improvisation and exploratory musical interplay from a master of his craft.

He spoke with Boise State Public Radio's Troy Oppie.

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Time: Doors 7:00 p.m. • Show 8:00 p.m.

Where: Shrine Social Club [Ballroom]
1118 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID 83702

This show is brought to you in part by Boise State Public Radio and Duck Club.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicLive Music
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
See stories by Troy Oppie

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