Sunday Puzzle: Find The Hidden Word

On-air challenge: Every answer today is an 8-letter word that consists of a 3-letter word inserted inside a 5-letter word. I'll give you a clue to the 3-letter word as well as the 5-letter word itself. You tell me the 8-letter word.

Ex. Part of the mouth + AREN'T --> ARGUMENT

1. Aged + DRUMS

2. Perform on stage + PRICE

3. Bone in the chest + MOUND

4. Sprinted + WARTY

5. Make a knot + FORTH

6. Long period of time + OPTIC

7. Vehicle for movers + RELET

8. Spoil, as food + PRUDE

9. Health resort + TRESS

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of a country. Embedded in consecutive letters is a well-known brand name. The first, second, eighth and ninth letters of the country, in order, spell a former competitor of that brand. Name the country and the brands.

Challenge answer: Saudi Arabia --> Audi and Saab

Winner: Daniel Rochberg from Washington, D.C.

This week's challenge: From Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who conducts the blog "Puzzleria." Take the name of a flower that has a common girl's name in consecutive letters inside it. Remove that name, and the remaining letters, in order, sound like another girl's name. What flower is it?

