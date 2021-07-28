© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Epidemiologist Reacts To CDC Reversal On Masking Up Indoors

Published July 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s reversal on mask-wearing may impact Americans differently depending on where they live.

The new guidance says people in communities that have a high risk of COVID-19 transmission should mask up indoors even if they are fully vaccinated. It also advises universal mask wearing for kids in schools.

The change comes as vaccination rates have stalled and cases of the Delta variant are on the rise.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former city health commissioner for Detroit, Michigan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.