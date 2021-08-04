Far-Right Militias Regroup Amid Blitz Of Jan. 6 Prosecutions

Nearly seven months after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors are laying out their case against individual rioters and against at least three far-right militia groups that they say organized or instigated some of the violence.

The Justice Department has charged approximately 40 people with conspiracy in connection with the push to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory on Jan. 6.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Micah Loewinger, a reporter for WYNC’s On the Media, where he focuses on internet culture, politics and the far-right.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

