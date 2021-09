Many members of New York’s Mohawk tribe helped build the NYC skyline, including the Twin Towers. They also saw the towers come down and participated in the cleanup and rescue mission.

North Country Public Radio’s Ana Williams-Bergen spoke with some Mohawk steelworkers as they look back to that fateful time 20 years ago.

