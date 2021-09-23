Chinese Company Evergrande's Debt Crisis Is Rattling Global Markets — Here's Why

The massive Chinese real-estate conglomerate Evergrande is teetering on the edge of a debt crisis.

If it defaults on its debt, it could rattle the Chinese economy and markets around the world.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Tom Orlik, Chief Economist for Bloomberg Economics, who explains what Evergrande is and why its financial crisis matters.

