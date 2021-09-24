© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Patagonia CEO On Aligning Company Values And Taking Activist Stances — No Matter The Cost

Published September 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM MDT
A woman wears a Patagonia jacket. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
A woman wears a Patagonia jacket. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

If you’re traveling to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this winter, you won’t see any Patagonia gear at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort stores.

The company has pulled its vests and jackets after a co-owner of the resort hosted a right-wing fundraiser with, among others in attendance, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Patagonia has long taken activist stances to encourage what the company says is a new brand of capitalism.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.