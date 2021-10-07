First vaccine to treat malaria — or any parasitic disease — gives epidemiologists hope

World Health Organization malaria expert Dr. Mary Hamel and Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano of Ghana’s Health Service join Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss hopes for GlaxoSmithKline’s Mosquirix, which is not just the first vaccine to treat malaria, it’s also the first developed to treat any parasitic disease.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

