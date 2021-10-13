Port of Los Angeles to begin 24/7 service in effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks

President Biden is set to announce Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles will begin operating around the clock as part of the effort to relieve backlogs in the global supply chain.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Greg Ip, chief economics commentator at The Wall Street Journal, about Biden’s plans to alleviate supply chain issues.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.