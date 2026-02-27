© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner

“The Blue Horse” by Bruce Borgos

By Bob Kustra
Published February 27, 2026 at 6:30 PM MST

On today’s program, bestselling novelist Bruce Borgos talks with us about his thrilling new book, The Blue Horse.

The novel follows Sheriff Porter Beck as he’s faced with a brutal and mysterious murder in Nevada, amidst a controversial roundup of wild horses. Suddenly, the convergence of state and federal agents, advocacy groups, a love interest, and a long list of suspects has Sheriff Beck backed into a corner.

Bruce Borgos is the USA Today bestselling author of the Porter Beck mystery series and two other novels. He lives in Nevada, among the wild horses that often feature in his books. The Blue Horse is his 5th novel.

