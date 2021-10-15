LinkedIn to end its network service in China

The networking site LinkedIn will end its service in China. The company made the announcement on Thursday and pointed to a “significantly more challenging operating environment” in China, which censors the internet.

LinkedIn will now focus on a new app in China, with only job postings — no commenting or sharing.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Michael Regan, senior editor of Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

