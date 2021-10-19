© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New report finds wealthiest 10% of Americans own majority of U.S. stocks

Published October 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM MDT

A new report from CNBC reveals that the wealthiest 10% of Americans now own the majority of U.S. stocks — a staggering 89%.

The report signals the latest addition in how the wealthy have grown richer during the pandemic and highlights the continued inequality in the stock market.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley gets the latest with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.