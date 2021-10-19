© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Some health care workers in rural New York hospitals oppose COVID-19 vaccine

Published October 19, 2021 at 11:33 AM MDT

Health care workers in New York are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be fired under a state order. A group of Christian workers opposed to the vaccine successfully sued the state, arguing the requirement was biased and an infringement on their First Amendment right to religious freedom.

North Country Public Radio’s Ryan Finnerty reports on how the fight over vaccination is playing out in New York’s rural hospitals.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.