TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube get grilled at Senate hearing over kids' safety

As Facebook weathers a new onslaught of critical news reports after a whistleblower leak, three other tech giants were under the microscope Tuesday over concerns about the safety of kids online.

A Senate committee convened them to hear about how young people experience the platforms and whether laws need to change to protect the apps’ youngest users.

It was the first time Tiktok and Snapchat testified before Congress. YouTube was also there.

NPR’s Miles Parks joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.