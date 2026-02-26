Local Amish-owned country market in Baker lost in fire

In a small town just nine miles east of Salmon, a beloved Amish-owned market burned to the ground Saturday evening.

The Baker Country Market opened in 2015 and was run by the Miller family. It became something of a landmark and popular destination for tourists and locals alike.

Fire Chief Mike Warner of the Lemhi County Fire Protection District shared how it brought the community together and was a huge part of daily life.

“People from Salmon would drive out there daily and have coffee and bakery goods or whatever, and pick up some groceries they thought they needed - cheese or meats that their deli put out,” said Chief Warner.

The store was a show of pride and appreciation for the small Amish community in Baker that was established in 2012 - a rare thing this far west. It displayed the quality of craftsmanship and handmade goods the Amish are well-known for, hence the market’s popularity.

Warner recalled the country market was pretty busy except when it closed on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Every other day there was people always there, and people traveling through would always stop. Like the sports teams coming up to play would always make sure they didn't come on Thursdays so they could stop there and get sandwiches at the deli,” he said.

The country market was once a favorite place to shop for the essentials, or spend time with family and friends. The owners were burning boxes and debris early on Saturday and thought the fire was out when they finished.

The wind picked up and blew embers into a stack of pallets adjacent to the building and caught fire. As the wind grew stronger, the fire made its way to the structure by about 6:30 p.m.

Once the fire was out, the building was deemed a total loss with an estimated $1.2 million in damages.

Warner said the Amish community really relied on the store, and hopes to see the return of the beloved Baker Country Market in the future.