March 2026: Boise State Public Radio presents The Charlie Hunter Trio

Boise State Public Radio News
Published February 26, 2026 at 1:38 PM MST
Charlie Hunter playing a guitar.
Duck Club

Join Boise State Public Radio for an evening of live musical entertainment in downtown Boise!

Charlie Hunter is a guitarist, producer, and composer celebrated for his innovative approach to the instrument. He gained widespread recognition for his pioneering technique on an eight-string guitar, which he custom-designed to simultaneously play bass lines, melodies, and chords.

Hunter’s eclectic style seamlessly blends elements of jazz, funk, blues, and rock, creating a distinct sound that has captivated audiences worldwide. His mastery of rhythm, tone, and improvisation has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted following. Over the course of his thirty five year career, he has released numerous albums and collaborated with a diverse array of artists, from jazz legends to contemporary innovators. He is bringing a performance you will not want to miss!

When: Wednesday, March 18
Doors at 7:00 p.m.
Show at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Shrine Social Club - ballroom
1118 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702

Purchase tickets here

Tags
Station News Event
