Shock-absorbing mask protects baseball players from getting nailed in the face

The World Series is heating up between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros.

But with 100 mile-per-hour fastballs hurtling through the air, you might not always be thinking about how it feels to take one of those to the face. Now there is a new shock-absorbing mask designed to limit concussions and other injuries.

Jason Klein spent years designing what’s called the Force3. He joins us.

