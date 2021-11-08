Photos: Loved ones reunite as U.S. reopens to international travelers

The U.S. reopened on Monday to fully vaccinated international travelers from 33 countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe. Travelers reconeccted with loved ones at airports and border crossings. Proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test is required for air travel and those entering from Mexico and Canada's land borders only require proof of vaccination.

Elaine Thompson / AP Cars line up to enter the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash.

Elaine Thompson / AP Dual U.S.-Canadian citizen Traysi Spring, right, and her American husband Tom Bakken, hold a homemade sign to welcome people heading into the U.S. from Canada on Monday.

Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images A couple embrace each other as they are reunited upon her arrival on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany.

Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images A pedestrian walks past a line of Canadian travelers in their passenger cars or motor homes on the Rainbow Bridge between Niagara Falls, Ontario and Niagara Falls, New York in the early hours of November 8, 2021.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images Passengers walk past airline staff as part of a welcoming event after arriving on a flight from the UK, following the easing of pandemic travel restrictions at JFK international airport in New York.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images Alison Henry embraces her son Liam as they meet after arriving on a flight from the UK.

Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images A Lufthansa Crew in traditional Bavarian costume wave to an Lufthansa Airbus A 350-900 prior to a flight bound non-stop for Miami at Munich Airport on the first day that U.S. authorities are allowing tourists from Europe to enter the U.S.

Seth Wenig / AP Natalia Abrahao is lifted up by her fiancé Mark Ogertsehnig as they greet one another at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J.

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images Mexican immigration officials greet motorists at the Mexico-U.S.border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana, Mexico.

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images U.S. Customs agents check vaccination cards at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Christian Chavez / AP Cars line up at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, below, on the border with El Paso, Texas on Monday.