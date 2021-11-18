© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

The Pandemic Saw A Spike In Traffic Deaths. What&#8217;s Being Done To Stop It?

WAMU 88.5 | By Katie Anastas
Published November 18, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST
A cyclist rides with morning traffic on the Lower East Side in New York City.

When cities shut down at the start of the pandemic, streets were emptier. There was more speeding, more drinking and driving, and less seatbelt-wearing. Deaths and serious injuries spiked for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

And it didn’t stop once cities reopened. The first half of 2021 had the largest six-month jump in traffic fatalities on record. City leaders and advocates hope the infrastructure bill will help strengthen safety policies.

What’s causing this spike in traffic deaths and what’s being done to stop it?

