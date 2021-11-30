© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

What is the single most important question about COVID-19 you think needs to be answered? Submit it for a special Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable in English and Spanish.

Busy Atlantic hurricane season comes to end as Ida recovery continues

Published November 30, 2021 at 10:33 AM MST

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Tuesday. It ranked as the third most active on record with the most memorable storm being Hurricane Ida.

Ida first made landfall in August in Louisiana before causing even more chaos in the Northeast.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

