In Atlanta, you can dial 311 as an alternative to calling the police

Atlantans now have an alternative to calling 911 when they see someone struggling with mental health, extreme poverty and a range of other non-emergency quality of life concerns.

The Policing Alternative and Diversion Initiative, or PAD, has a 311 line and sends out response teams to help people with medical care, housing and financial issues.

Lisa Hagen of WABE reports.

