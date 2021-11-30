Despite its recent discovery in South Africa, Dutch health officials announced that a few cases of the Omicron variant have been circulating in the Netherlands for nearly two weeks.

As scientists scramble to establish a timeline, they’re also trying to learn more about the variant itself.

How long will it take scientists to determine some certainties about Omicron – its transmissibility, its severity, and most of all, the vaccines’ effectiveness against it?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5