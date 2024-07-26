Reopening plan for Redfish Lake begins Sunday

The public will be able to return to Redfish Lake this week as firefighters continue battling the Bench Lake Fire.

Access to Redfish Lake and the surrounding area has been restricted since July 18 after the U.S. Forest Service issued an immediate closure due to the blaze.

Beginning Sunday, those with existing reservations at Redfish Lake Lodge are allowed to enter the area. Mystic Saddle Outfitters are also able to restart operations at the complex.

Campers are next on the list. Those with prior reservations for federal campsites in the area west of Highway 75 will be let in starting Monday.

The rest of the public can visit beginning Tuesday, according to federal officials.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan said in a statement he understands Stanley’s economy partially relies on tourism and visitors to the area.

“We want to do all we can to limit the impact of our fire response efforts on local businesses,” Flannigan said.

The fire sparked July 11 and is thought to be human caused. As of Friday morning, it had burned nearly 2,600 acres along the western shore of Redfish Lake and is considered 58% contained.

More than 340 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

The forecast for the weekend will keep temperatures in the area slightly below normal, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return next week.

Crews estimate the Bench Lake Fire will be fully contained by Aug. 21.

