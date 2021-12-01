© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Atlanta councilman Andre Dickens catapults ahead of other candidates to win mayor's seat

Published December 1, 2021 at 10:33 AM MST

Atlanta councilman Andre Dickens is Atlanta’s next mayor, after jumping ahead of the city council president and a former mayor in the polls.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Stephen Fowler, political reporter with Georgia Public Broadcasting, about what pollsters are calling an upset victory for Dickens.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

