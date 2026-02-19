Suspect still at large after ambulance hijacking at St. Luke's

A suspect is still at large after crashing an ambulance filled with gasoline cans into a St. Luke’s building Wednesday night that contains Department of Homeland Security offices.

Meridian police say the suspect stole the vehicle from a nearby ambulance bay and drove around the parking lot to pick up several gas cans hidden behind bushes.

The suspect rammed the ambulance through the front doors of the North Portico building and poured gas inside and around the ambulance before abandoning the scene, according to law enforcement.

Offices in the building are leased to the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE immigrations and customs enforcement.

Meridian police chief Tracy Basterrechea addressed online comments criticizing that lease.

“Comments on social media such as ‘property damage isn't violence,’ is absolutely false. This was absolutely an act of violence,” said Basterrechea.

He says the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Idaho State Police are all involved in the ongoing investigation.

Meridian Police Department confirmed Thursday afternoon the suspect has not been apprehended.

