What is the single most important question about COVID-19 you think needs to be answered? Submit it for a special Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable in English and Spanish.

What the omicron variant means for holiday travel

Published December 1, 2021 at 10:06 AM MST

For a brief moment last week, as Thanksgiving travel numbers soared, it seemed like we might be returning to some kind of normal holiday season.

But the picture is less optimistic now: News of the omicron variant has prompted travel bans across the world with U.S. travel restrictions soon to follow.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins us now discuss what all this means for holiday travel plans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.