Country singer Sturgill Simpson on his musical debt to the late great John Prine

Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson announced earlier this year that he had a serious vocal cord injury and was taking a break from performing.

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with Simpson about his musical mentor John Prine, who he pays tribute to on the album “Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows Vol. 2.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.