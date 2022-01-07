© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Nabiha Saklayen: Could lasers make stem cell therapy available to everyone?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published January 7, 2022 at 7:26 AM MST

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode Reshaping Evolution

Stem cells have long been heralded as a potential tool to treat illnesses. Nabiha Saklayen explains how it's still early, but scientists are getting closer to turning this vision into a reality.

About Nabiha Saklayen

Nabiha Saklayen is the CEO and cofounder of Cellino Biotech, a company that aims to make personalized, autologous cell therapies accessible for patients.

She was selected as a "Pioneer" in MIT Tech Review's "35 Innovators under 35" list and was a Forbes "30 under 30" awardee for health care in 2019. She is also the inaugural Tory Burch Foundation Fellow in Genomics at the Innovative Genomics Institute.

Saklayen received her bachelor's degree in physics from Emory University and her PhD in physics from Harvard University.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour