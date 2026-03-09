House ethics proceedings would be secret under new bill

Ethics trials within the Idaho House would no longer be open to the public under a bill introduced Monday.

The proposal from Rep. Vito Barbieri (R-Dalton Gardens) would keep all ethics proceedings secret.

That’s unless the committee finds a member has violated the law, didn’t disclose conflicts of interest or otherwise their conduct was unbecoming of a legislator.

“Because this is an internal matter, because this is an ethics issue within the House itself, the only time that anything would come out would be when the Ethics Committee makes a report to the whole House as to a recommendation of an ethics violation,” Barbieri said.

The most recent ethics trial came in 2021 when a legislative intern accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of raping her. Proceedings lasted two days , with blistering testimony provided by House leadership and other elected officials.

Von Ehlinger was later convicted of rape by an Ada County jury and is serving a 20-year sentence.

Barbieri testified in support of von Ehlinger during his ethics trial and also submitted a letter to the judge in his criminal case attesting to his character. Boise State Public Radio obtained that letter through a public records request.

“Aaron has shown himself an upstanding person, genuine in character and straight forward in thought,” wrote Barbieri. “I believe that this demeanor is genuine as he has always acted in accord with his spoken ideals.”

Barbieri, who said his legislative office was nearest von Ehlinger’s, said they spent many hours discussing “those things most important to single men, especially career, stability, courage and character, to name just a few.”

The bill would also exempt ethics complaint records from public disclosure and prevent attorneys from representing parties within the case.

Ethics records related to the von Ehlinger case offered significant details related to his behavior around other women at the capitol ahead of the trial.

Proceedings of the House Ethics Committee are already largely obscured from the public.

Group meetings are allowed to take place behind closed doors in order to keep unsubstantiated claims secret.

House Rule 45, which establishes the committee’s duties and abilities , only allows for the disclosure of these materials if the committee believes there’s enough evidence to warrant a trial.

The ethics committee cannot unilaterally punish legislators. The group makes a recommendation, which the full House votes on.

Barbieri’s proposal needs to clear a public hearing before it could reach the House floor.

