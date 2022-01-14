© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

6 states adopt new rules that will make the trucking industry greener

Published January 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST
Trucks wait to be loaded at the Port of Los Angeles in 2012. (Nick Ut/AP)
Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington have recently followed California in adopting a new rule requiring more commercial trucks to be zero-emission beginning in 2025.

This rule means more truck manufacturers will have to make cleaner vehicles with the aim of reducing greenhouse gases and air pollution.

Patricio Portillo, a transportation analyst at the Natural Resources Defense Council, explains more.

