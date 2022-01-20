© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup — Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published January 20, 2022 at 2:14 PM MST
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) walks to her office in the basement of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) walks to her office in the basement of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

The post-holiday omicron wave seems to have crested as case totals in states across the nation are beginning to fall. COVID-related deaths, however, are still high, totaling approximately 2,000 a day.

The Democrats failed in the Senate to pass voting rights reforms and end the filibuster. Now there are questions of what’s next for President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Despite former President Donald Trump’s requests to the contrary, the Supreme Court has cleared the release of documents from his administration to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5