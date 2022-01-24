© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Actress Ariana DeBose on filling big shoes, Broadway, and &#8216;West Side Story&#8217;

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published January 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST
Ariana DeBose attends the "West Side Story" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Ariana DeBose attends the "West Side Story" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Actress Rita Moreno’s performance as Anita in the original “West Side Story” movie is iconic. She famously became the first Latina to win an Oscar for her role in the 1961 film.

Now, actressAriana DeBose is giving new life to Anita in the 2021 remake of the film directed by Steven Spielberg. 

DeBose has already snagged a Golden Globe and has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics Choice Award. Many anticipate an Oscar may be added to that list later this year. 

We speak to her about the big shoes she’s had to fill, her Broadway career, and what’s next.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame