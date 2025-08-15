© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Pickles, pies and poultry? The Western Idaho State Fair’s showcase competition kicks off

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published August 15, 2025 at 12:26 PM MDT
Contestants at the Idaho State Fair can enter in a wide variety of competitions to win a Blue Ribbon
Western Idaho State Fair
/
Expo Idaho
Contestants at the Idaho State Fair can enter in a wide variety of competitions to win a Blue Ribbon

The 2025 Western Idaho State Fair kicks off Friday at Idaho Expo.

But before the gates open, organizers have been getting ready to judge an assortment of competition entries. Homemade cakes, cookies and jams are classics in the food exhibit, but attendees should keep an eye out for more unique culinary items.

In the days leading up to the fair, home goods and quilt makers, amateur crafters and hobbyists joined young 4-H members hoping to receive one of the fair’s famed blue ribbons. Each year, the fair receives about 14,000 entries from contenders in categories ranging from livestock to ceramics.

Julie Luchetta visited, with a quick stop at one of the event’s popular hands-on animal displays.
Tags
Sports & Recreation Western Idaho Fair
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

