Pickles, pies and poultry? The Western Idaho State Fair’s showcase competition kicks off

The 2025 Western Idaho State Fair kicks off Friday at Idaho Expo.

But before the gates open, organizers have been getting ready to judge an assortment of competition entries. Homemade cakes, cookies and jams are classics in the food exhibit, but attendees should keep an eye out for more unique culinary items.

In the days leading up to the fair, home goods and quilt makers, amateur crafters and hobbyists joined young 4-H members hoping to receive one of the fair’s famed blue ribbons. Each year, the fair receives about 14,000 entries from contenders in categories ranging from livestock to ceramics.

Julie Luchetta visited, with a quick stop at one of the event’s popular hands-on animal displays.