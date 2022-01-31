© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Humankind founder and journalist David Freudberg celebrates 50 years on air

Published January 31, 2022 at 11:40 AM MST
David Freudberg is the executive producer of Human Media. He has hosted the radio program Humankind for more than 20 years. (Courtesy David Freudberg)
David Freudberg is the executive producer of Human Media. He has hosted the radio program Humankind for more than 20 years. (Courtesy David Freudberg)

Fifty years ago this month, journalist David Freudberg filed his first story for National Public Radio. He was 16 years old.

Later, he became the founder and executive producer of Human Media. He’s made a career working for himself, scoring interviews with everyone from the Dalai Lama to Muhammad Ali to a 29-year-old Joe Biden right after Biden was elected to the Senate.

About 25 years ago, Freudberg created Humankind, a program that blossomed from his interest in the human spirit. He talks with host Lisa Mullins about his career and the high moments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

