Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright's death

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in state custody. She was convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last year after she shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Potter said she drew her handgun by mistake, instead of her taser.

Minnesota Public Radio reporter Matt Sepic has the latest details.

