Idaho’s largest bagpipe band will perform 28 gigs this St. Patrick’s Day

Don’t even try to do the math – The Boise Highlanders, this St. Patrick’s Day, will be performing no less than 28 gigs across the Treasure Valley.

“We’ll likely need to split into numerous teams,” said Brian Reese, current pipe major of the Highlanders. “We’ll perform, pile into the van and then drive to our next place.”

And those 28 performances they'll squeeze in to their schedule on March 17 will be following a full slate of engagements throughout the weekend leading up the big day.

Founded in 1961, the Boise Highlanders is one of the oldest bagpipe bands in the northwest U.S. and the largest bagpipe band in Idaho. And while St. Patrick’s Day is a green-letter day for the organization, they have a number of high-profile performances through the year.

“There’s Robbie Burns Night at the end of January where we celebrate the great Scottish poet,” said Reese. “One of our favorite engagements is performing at the Trailing of the Sheep Festival in Sun Valley. And of course, the event that most people see us at is the Boise Fourth of July parade.”

This St. Patrick’s Day is more than a working holiday for Reese; it’s a big personal anniversary.

“I started at the age of 10,” he said. “My very first lesson was with the son of the pipe major at the time. And a year after that was my first performance. And this year’s St. Patrick’s Day is going to be the 25th anniversary of my first performance with the Boise Highlanders.”

Reese visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about his own history with the Highlanders, the wide age-range of the pipers, and this year’s head-spinning schedule.

Here's a look at where they'll be performing and when. Click here.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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