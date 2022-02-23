© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

On Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. join Extremely American podcast host Heath Druzin for a Twitter Spaces conversation on militias in America with Dina Temple-Raston

After Peloton, what's next for the wonderful world of at-home workouts?

Published February 23, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST

As Peloton — the stationary bike and subscription-based service that exploded in popularity over the pandemic — now implodes financially, many new products are rushing into the vacuum. That includes Apple’s Fitness + and a slew of YouTube channels catered to workouts.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from Rebecca Heilweil, a reporter for Vox’s Open Sourced.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

