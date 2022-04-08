© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Empower reporting like this and donate today

Alaska gears up to vote for new representative in special elections

Published April 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT

Alaska is gearing up for two special elections this summer to fill the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives left vacant by the death of Rep. Don Young.

This year’s election will be Alaska’s first after voters adopted big changes to statewide elections in 2020. And those changes may pose a whole host of challenges for officials.

KTOO’s Andrew Kitchenman reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.