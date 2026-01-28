Amid affordability concerns, state insurance exchange program shows high disenrollment rates

As health insurance costs increase, people using the health exchange marketplace are downgrading coverage.

Director of Your Health Idaho Pat Kelly presented its latest annual report to the legislature’s House Health and Welfare committee Tuesday. More than 144,000 Idahoans enrolled in the 2026 state health insurance exchange program.

Since open enrollment ended on Dec. 15, Kelly said the disenrollment rate is more than four times higher than last year.

“While overall enrollment grew three percent, there were signs of weakening in our enrollment, with new enrollees down 22% and twice as many Idahoans who were renewed into coverage disenrolled during open enrollment,” Kelly said.

Since last year, 21,456 new people enrolled and roughly 9,000 dropped out of the program.

“While we had our third consecutive year of record breaking enrollment, affordability concerns dominated the activity for open enrollment due to the expiration of the enhanced tax credits ,” Kelly said.

“As Idahoans find they are unable to afford their premiums and carriers terminate coverage for nonpayment, we do not expect our enrollment to stabilize until mid April or early May,” he added.

As the Federal Affordable Care Act subsidies expired at the end of 2025, the cost of premiums increased. Kelly said many who re-enrolled in Your Health Idaho downgraded their plan to cheaper but riskier coverage, with higher deductibles.

“Additionally, nearly 60% of our enrollees selected a bronze plan with silver and gold enrollments declining,” he said.

The marketplace is open to Idaho residents who do not qualify for medicaid, medicare, or do not have employer sponsored insurance.