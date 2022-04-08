© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

France's presidential election is a tight race between incumbent Macron and far-right leader Le Pen

Published April 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT

Voters in France will head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether to give President Emmanuel Macron a second term in office. It will be the first of two rounds of voting, if none of the candidates wins a clear majority of the vote.

Here & Now speaks with NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley from Perpignan in southern France.

